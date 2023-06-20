Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) & Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Head-To-Head Review

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) and Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Sweet Earth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare -7.30% 13.38% 5.86% Sweet Earth N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 2.54 -$82.31 million ($1.68) -34.35 Sweet Earth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Sweet Earth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sweet Earth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Sweet Earth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sweet Earth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.32%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Sweet Earth.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Sweet Earth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care. It also provides beard and face care products for men comprising CBD face cleansers, shaving creams, aftershave creams, beard and face oils, and styling balms; hemp products; CBD pre-rolls; and CBD dog treats consisting of garbanzo, flour, potato flakes, cheddar cheese, full spectrum hemp oil, natural beef flavor, MCT coconut oil, and mixed tocopherols. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

