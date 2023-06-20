Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,285 shares in the company, valued at $217,818,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,386 shares of company stock worth $9,562,481 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

