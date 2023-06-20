Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

