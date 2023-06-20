Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 68.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of V stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Nikola Stock Surge: Changing Fundamentals Or Short Squeeze?
- Here’s How Broadcom Gains on Generative AI Deployment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.