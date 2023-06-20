Profit Investment Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

