Profit Investment Management LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises 2.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE MODG opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
