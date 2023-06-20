Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,113.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,113.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,354 shares of company stock valued at $776,049 and sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.