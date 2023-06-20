Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

