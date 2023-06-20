Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Vanda Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $95,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

