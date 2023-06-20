Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NKE opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.