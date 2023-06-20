Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PRN opened at C$17.49 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 million.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.