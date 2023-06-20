ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $13,320,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 317,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

