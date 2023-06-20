Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

PBYI opened at $3.52 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 94.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,336 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

