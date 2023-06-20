Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.84 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.