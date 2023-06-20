Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

TransUnion Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in TransUnion by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 75.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,662,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 43.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 74,843 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,300 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

