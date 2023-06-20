Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for DaVita Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DaVita in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $97.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

