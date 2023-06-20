Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.16.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

