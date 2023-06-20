Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreased by Zacks Research

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NVR in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $96.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $99.48. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $98.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $394.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $69.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $86.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $86.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $332.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $69.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $329.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR opened at $5,990.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,783.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,318.45. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 548,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

