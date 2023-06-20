Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issued By Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

