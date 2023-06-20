Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Kroger Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

KR opened at $46.17 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

