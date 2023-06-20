Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Cut by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

