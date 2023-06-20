Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.90.

TSE:PD opened at C$61.69 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.15.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$518.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

