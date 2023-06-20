Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. Issued By B. Riley (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

