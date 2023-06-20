Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$52.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.62.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

