Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $108.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

