QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

