R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.94.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.13, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in R1 RCM by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

