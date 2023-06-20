Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

