Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
