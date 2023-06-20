RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $76.55 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

