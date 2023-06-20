Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/18/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/23/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/22/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/18/2023 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHL opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

