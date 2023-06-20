Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.