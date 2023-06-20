Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JWN opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,863,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 190.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 160.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 262,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

