Reviewing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 8.58 -$105.30 million ($1.22) -2.75 AMTD Digital $25.28 million 47.87 $27.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bit Digital and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bit Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -304.42% -82.71% -72.64% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

