Reviewing ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR) & Its Rivals

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) is one of 1,135 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Competitors 1061 4453 5652 88 2.42

Profitability

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.03%. Given ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Competitors 369.87% 7.79% 5.02%

Dividends

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund pays out 160.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,242.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund $85.71 million N/A 22.76 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Competitors $494.20 million $11.68 million 3.19

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund competitors beat ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs, stocks of entities holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, and securities that are derivatives of interests in MLPs such as exchange traded funds. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. was formed on April 10, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

