Reviewing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $35.64 million 3.89 -$15.01 million ($1.75) -3.37 Easterly Government Properties $292.52 million 4.73 $31.47 million $0.31 47.84

Profitability

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Great Ajax and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax -72.82% 5.46% 1.14% Easterly Government Properties 9.58% 1.96% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Great Ajax pays out -45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Ajax and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 1 4 1 0 2.00

Great Ajax presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 67.37%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

