Reviewing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) and BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCorRx has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and BioCorRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $69.10 million 0.17 -$61.73 million ($2.52) -0.27 BioCorRx $210,000.00 68.40 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Profitability

BioCorRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and BioCorRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -83.11% -547.22% -59.72% BioCorRx -1,905.26% N/A -716.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenbrook TMS and BioCorRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 1 4 0 2.80 BioCorRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 648.23%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than BioCorRx.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats BioCorRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

