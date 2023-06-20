Reviewing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casa Systems and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ondas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Casa Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Ondas has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -29.27% -154.43% -17.26% Ondas -1,801.65% -74.75% -57.03%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Casa Systems and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and Ondas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $267.44 million 0.40 -$79.21 million ($0.83) -1.33 Ondas $4.31 million 12.20 -$73.24 million ($1.79) -0.58

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Ondas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

