Reviewing University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $278.06 million 3.12 $81.82 million $3.18 9.21 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

This table compares German American Bancorp and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 32.48% 16.76% 1.50% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for German American Bancorp and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.81%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

