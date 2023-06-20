RLI Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Friday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

RLI Trading Up 3.1 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. RLI has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RLI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.