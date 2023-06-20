Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) versus United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Critical Analysis

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Insurance and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Root has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 64.41%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than United Insurance.

This table compares United Insurance and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -38.06% -977.92% -14.98% Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83%

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Root’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $455.42 million 0.43 -$469.86 million ($4.10) -1.11 Root $310.80 million 0.29 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.35

Root has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Root beats United Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.