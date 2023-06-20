Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after buying an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.