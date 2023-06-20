Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) & Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Financial Analysis

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Royal Boskalis Westminster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Boskalis Westminster and Dycom Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A $4.11 7.85 Dycom Industries $3.81 billion 0.81 $142.21 million $5.82 18.16

Analyst Recommendations

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Boskalis Westminster. Royal Boskalis Westminster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Boskalis Westminster and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Boskalis Westminster 0 0 0 0 N/A Dycom Industries 0 0 6 0 3.00

Dycom Industries has a consensus target price of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Royal Boskalis Westminster.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Boskalis Westminster and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries 4.38% 19.99% 7.49%

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Royal Boskalis Westminster on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects. The company's Offshore Energy segment is involved in the engineering, construction, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and liquefied natural gas import/export facilities, offshore platforms, pipelines and cables, and offshore wind farms. This segment also offers heavy transport, lift and installation work, and diving and remotely operated vehicle services, as well as dredging, offshore pipeline and cable installation, rock installation, and marine activities and survey services. Its Towage & Salvage segment offers towage services to incoming and outgoing oceangoing vessels; and berthing and unberthing of tankers, pilotage, subsea inspection and maintenance, firefighting, and the coupling and uncoupling of terminal connections, as well as operates and manages onshore and offshore terminals. This segment also provides assistance to vessels in distress, shipwrecks or damaged offshore platforms removal, environmental care, and consultancy services. The company primarily serves oil, gas, and wind energy companies; port and terminal operators; governments; shipping and insurance companies; international project developers; and mining companies and related EPC contractors and subcontractors. It operates a fleet of approximately 600 vessels and floating equipment. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands. As of September 20, 2022, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. was taken private.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

