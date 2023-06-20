Royal Fund Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

