Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 7,056 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

