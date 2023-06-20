Sage Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.