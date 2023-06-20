Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $51.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

