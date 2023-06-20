SCWorx (WORX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.28% -42.03% -20.40%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 162 839 1867 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.81%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.00 million -$1.85 million -5.08 SCWorx Competitors $4.36 billion $127.89 million 18.58

SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.