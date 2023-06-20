SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.50 ($13.19).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.31) to GBX 1,100 ($14.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.84) to GBX 975 ($12.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

SEGRO Stock Down 1.7 %

SGRO stock opened at GBX 747.40 ($9.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,101 ($14.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 799.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

