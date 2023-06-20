SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $60.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

