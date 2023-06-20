Serum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $3.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

